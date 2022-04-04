Chris Rock Casually Burned Will Smith In His Latest Comedy Show

The drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock runs deep. As fans know, the pair made headlines in late March during the Oscars. Rock appeared onstage to present an award but cracked a few jokes before, including one about Jada Pinkett Smith's "G.I. Jane" haircut. Post-joke, Smith stormed the stage, slapped Rock, and shouted at Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. It was a tense moment, and Smith has been experiencing backlash over it ever since.

Though the actor took home the Oscar for his work in "King Richard," his reputation took a big hit. The day after the incident, Smith took to Instagram to apologize for his actions. "​​I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he wrote on Instagram. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." Some people, like Rock's brother, don't feel as though Smith's apology was genuine, and things probably won't settle for a while.

Many of Smith's projects are on hold for the time being now, and the Academy has launched an investigation into the incident. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy plans to "explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law." It will be interesting to see if they strip the actor of his Oscar. But how's Rock faring in the aftermath of this altercation?