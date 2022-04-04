Chris Rock Casually Burned Will Smith In His Latest Comedy Show
The drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock runs deep. As fans know, the pair made headlines in late March during the Oscars. Rock appeared onstage to present an award but cracked a few jokes before, including one about Jada Pinkett Smith's "G.I. Jane" haircut. Post-joke, Smith stormed the stage, slapped Rock, and shouted at Rock to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. It was a tense moment, and Smith has been experiencing backlash over it ever since.
Though the actor took home the Oscar for his work in "King Richard," his reputation took a big hit. The day after the incident, Smith took to Instagram to apologize for his actions. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he wrote on Instagram. "There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." Some people, like Rock's brother, don't feel as though Smith's apology was genuine, and things probably won't settle for a while.
Many of Smith's projects are on hold for the time being now, and the Academy has launched an investigation into the incident. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy plans to "explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law." It will be interesting to see if they strip the actor of his Oscar. But how's Rock faring in the aftermath of this altercation?
Chris Rock jokes about being too close to Will Smith
Slowly but surely, Chris Rock is opening up about the Oscars incident with Will Smith. During his first comedy show after #SlapGate, Rock told the audience that he was still processing what happened to him onstage, and he would talk about it once he's ready. The comedian is still performing on his tour and made a stop in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in early April. As one fan told Us Weekly, Rock started his set by joking about the "interesting" week he had, obviously referring to the viral Oscars moment.
Rock also cracked another joke, as he seemed to ease into giving his side of the story. "He made a joke about how Atlantic City is too close to Philly for him to get into it," an insider at the show revealed. "The general vibe of the comment was that Atlantic City could be hostile territory because it's so close to Philly. It was said in a casual joking way and everyone laughed." According to Vivid Seats, Rock's Ego Death Tour will play through November. He's seen a spike in ticket sales following the Oscars.
On Smith's side, things don't seem to be going as well for him. The incident has spawned a lot of negative headlines for the actor, leaving some to wonder if his career will ever recover. After all, Smith has since announced his resignation from the Academy, stating that he was "heartbroken" over what transpired.