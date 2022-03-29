The Truth Behind Nicole Kidman's Viral Oscars Moment

Everyone is still talking about the Oscars, and it has nothing to do with those heavy gold statues. Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face after he made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock seemed to flex his comedic chops when he said, ​​"Jada, love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it." Jada was anything but amused as cameras caught her eye roll. Suddenly, Will walked up the stage, slapped Rock and made his way back to his seat. As the internet exploded, it was revealed that Will said twice, "Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth!"

Will then had a change of heart and apologized to Rock on March 28 in an Instagram post. He wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally." He continued, "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong."

In addition to the altercation blowing up cyberspace, a photo of Nicole Kidman also made the rounds. Many thought she was reacting to the scene, but that was not the case, according to People. The real meaning behind those raised brows might surprise you.