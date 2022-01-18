Nicole Kidman Reveals The Unlikely Thing She Has In Common With Keith Urban

After more than 15 years together, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban continue to be an iconic celebrity couple. Despite being wealthy stars as well as parents, they continue to live a life they believe to be a simple one. "I actually have a very simple life, strangely enough. Everyone thinks it must be so complicated, but it's not," Kidman told Marie Claire in 2020. "My creative life is off the charts, but my actual life with my husband and two daughters is quite simple."

Simple or not, Hollywood couples are notorious for short-lived marriages. When couples last the test of time in the spotlight, they're celebrated. So it only makes sense that Urban and Kidman have a lot in common as they continue living their posh life together. But one of the things they have in common, that a lot of people don't know about, will probably surprise you — it surprised us!