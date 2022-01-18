Nicole Kidman Reveals The Unlikely Thing She Has In Common With Keith Urban
After more than 15 years together, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban continue to be an iconic celebrity couple. Despite being wealthy stars as well as parents, they continue to live a life they believe to be a simple one. "I actually have a very simple life, strangely enough. Everyone thinks it must be so complicated, but it's not," Kidman told Marie Claire in 2020. "My creative life is off the charts, but my actual life with my husband and two daughters is quite simple."
Simple or not, Hollywood couples are notorious for short-lived marriages. When couples last the test of time in the spotlight, they're celebrated. So it only makes sense that Urban and Kidman have a lot in common as they continue living their posh life together. But one of the things they have in common, that a lot of people don't know about, will probably surprise you — it surprised us!
Nicole Kidman is a high school dropout
During an interview with KIIS FM radio host Kyle Sandilands, Nicole Kidman revealed that she never finished high school after the 11th grade (per the Daily Mail). The reveal came after Sandilands told Kidman he didn't finish 10th grade, which is why he believed he could never be an actor. Kidman's husband, country star Keith Urban, also didn't finish high school, which means the couple has that in common. "I don't think Keith finished Year 10 either," she told Sandilands. "But we shouldn't be putting that out there, it's not a good promotion." (The Daily Mail noted that her quip was said with a "chuckle.")
It should be no surprise that this common link between Kidman and Urban was unknown up until now, as the two are known for keeping their lives out of the spotlight. By putting their efforts toward a semblance of normalcy for themselves and their kids, Kidman and Urban will probably keep dropping little tidbits about their lives for us to learn for years to come. But it is always fun to learn more about these two celebrity dynamos.