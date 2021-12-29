What's Nicole Kidman's Secret In Her Marriage With Keith Urban?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are one of the most outwardly loving couples in Hollywood. The actor and the singer got married in 2006, and Kidman admits that they fell in love fast but that she wishes the two had met even sooner so they could have even more years together. She told Vogue in 2015, "I wish I could have met him much earlier and had way more children with him, but I didn't. I mean, if I could have had two more children with him that would have been just glorious, but as Keith says, 'The wanting mind, Nicole. Shut it down.'"

And much like his wife, Urban quickly fell head over heels with his future partner, telling CBS Sunday Morning in 2015 of when they met, "[It] wasn't life-changing, it was life-beginning. It was literally, like, 'OK, life starts.'"

But despite how gushy these two can be about each other, they largely fly under the radar when it comes to the media, choosing instead to lead fairly quiet lives (when they're not promoting projects and going to events). This is because one of Kidman's go-to tricks for making her marriage work.