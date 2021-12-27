Nicole Kidman Reveals Heartbreaking Details About Her Split From Tom Cruise

It's been more than 20 years since Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise got divorced in 2001. The couple first met before filming "Days of Thunder" and got married on Christmas Eve in 1990. The actors adopted two children together: Connor, 26, and Isabella, 28, per Entertainment Tonight.

When discussing their marriage eight years after their divorce was finalized, the Oscar-winner revealed how she felt with him. "I felt I became a star only by association. We would go to the Oscars and I would think, 'I'm here to support him.' I felt it was my job to put on a beautiful dress and be seen and not heard," Kidman said, per Marie Claire. Cruise is not-so-secretley a devout Scientologist and Kidman was too for the early part of their marriage before leaving the church. There has been much speculation that Kidman's decision to leave the church, in part, led to the demise of their marriage, per The Mercury News. Her two children have decided to continue down the path of Scientology, which the "Being the Ricardos" star opened up about in an interview with Australia's Who in 2018. "They are adults," she said. "They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."

While Kidman and Cruise have both spoken very little about their marriage and subsequent divorce, the "Big Little Lies" star is opening up in a way she never has before.