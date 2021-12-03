What Keith Urban Finds Scary About Nicole Kidman
Full disclosure: We stan Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. Talk about a power couple! The veteran actor Kidman rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s with films such as "Dead Calm," "Batman Forever," and "Eyes Wide Shut" — officially solidifying her place amongst the Hollywood greats throughout her illustrious career.
Country music star and hubby Urban, on the other hand, grinded throughout the '90s to make a name for himself. Releasing a self-titled album in 1991, the record did well in his native Australia and pushed him to greener pastures in Nashville, Tennessee (via Biography). There, he worked as a session musician before ending the decade with his self-titled American debut, launching him into the stratosphere of country music stardom.
The duo first met at G'Day LA in 2005 (via Taste of Country), and while the couple eventually hit it off, they did play a bit of emotional tag at first. "I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me," Kidman told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. In 2010, Urban told Oprah Winfrey that he "plucked up the courage" to talk to Kidman at the 2005 event "very nervously," wondering "Why would she want to talk to me?" Thankfully, it all panned out well for both parties involved. But even 11 years and a marriage later, Keith Urban still finds himself in fear of Nicole Kidman — but for one reason you wouldn't expect.
Nicole Kidman took her role as Lucille Ball very seriously
"I Love Lucy" is one of the most iconic television series in American history. In fact, the story of Lucy and Ricky Ricardo is so culturally significant that soon it is set to be enshrined on-screen with the upcoming film "Being the Ricardos." "Dune" star Javier Bardem will portray Ricky, while revered actor Nicole Kidman will play his counter in Lucy.
Noted for her exceptional acting ability, Kidman took on the role as professionally as possible, though she did express her doubts of exceeding expectations. "I actually sent [director] Aaron [Sorkin] an email saying, 'I think I'm actually the wrong person now. I know I said 'yes,' but I'm now saying 'no,'" Kidman told the New York Post. In response, Sorkin retorted, "You don't get to say 'no' now!"
Per her professionalism, she absorbed the role to a tee — revealing she worked with a movement coach to learn Lucy's mannerisms while also perfecting Lucy's iconic voice, which ultimately proved to be unsettling for husband Keith Urban. "Vocally, I started with the Lucy voice," Kidman stated, which "was so far out of reach that it was terrifying." She further noted that "I'd do it for my husband, who has a great ear, 'cause he's a musician, and he'd be, like, 'Hmmmm.' Kinda scary." If you want to see and hear Kidman's Lucy for yourself, "Being the Ricardos" is set for release on December 10.