What Keith Urban Finds Scary About Nicole Kidman

Full disclosure: We stan Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. Talk about a power couple! The veteran actor Kidman rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s with films such as "Dead Calm," "Batman Forever," and "Eyes Wide Shut" — officially solidifying her place amongst the Hollywood greats throughout her illustrious career.

Country music star and hubby Urban, on the other hand, grinded throughout the '90s to make a name for himself. Releasing a self-titled album in 1991, the record did well in his native Australia and pushed him to greener pastures in Nashville, Tennessee (via Biography). There, he worked as a session musician before ending the decade with his self-titled American debut, launching him into the stratosphere of country music stardom.

The duo first met at G'Day LA in 2005 (via Taste of Country), and while the couple eventually hit it off, they did play a bit of emotional tag at first. "I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn't interested in me," Kidman told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017. In 2010, Urban told Oprah Winfrey that he "plucked up the courage" to talk to Kidman at the 2005 event "very nervously," wondering "Why would she want to talk to me?" Thankfully, it all panned out well for both parties involved. But even 11 years and a marriage later, Keith Urban still finds himself in fear of Nicole Kidman — but for one reason you wouldn't expect.