Rihanna Has An Impressive New Accomplishment To Celebrate

The reign of Rihanna continues, as the singer has just achieved a major career milestone. The Barbados native — whose career began in 2005 — has become one of the biggest names in music, fashion, and makeup. Since releasing her first single "Pon De Replay," Rihanna has scored 14 No. 1 hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — breaking a tie she held with Michael Jackson. Outside of music, Rihanna has made a name for herself as an entrepreneur. She founded Fenty Beauty in 2017, which is reportedly worth over $1 billion, per Forbes. The company's success catapulted Rihanna's net worth, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world.

Rihanna — who recently welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky — has also successfully infiltrated the lingerie industry. The "Work" singer launched Savage X Fenty in 2018, with an emphasis on creating fashion-forward undergarments for people of all shapes and sizes. Now, the entertainer has earned another achievement thanks to her lucrative business ventures.