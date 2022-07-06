Rihanna Has An Impressive New Accomplishment To Celebrate
The reign of Rihanna continues, as the singer has just achieved a major career milestone. The Barbados native — whose career began in 2005 — has become one of the biggest names in music, fashion, and makeup. Since releasing her first single "Pon De Replay," Rihanna has scored 14 No. 1 hit songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — breaking a tie she held with Michael Jackson. Outside of music, Rihanna has made a name for herself as an entrepreneur. She founded Fenty Beauty in 2017, which is reportedly worth over $1 billion, per Forbes. The company's success catapulted Rihanna's net worth, making her the wealthiest female musician in the world.
Rihanna — who recently welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky — has also successfully infiltrated the lingerie industry. The "Work" singer launched Savage X Fenty in 2018, with an emphasis on creating fashion-forward undergarments for people of all shapes and sizes. Now, the entertainer has earned another achievement thanks to her lucrative business ventures.
Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire
Rihanna has just thwarted any doubt about her business expertise, as she was recently named the 21st richest self-made woman, according to Forbes. The annual ranking includes earnings from all industries like television, medicine, and even contracting. Rihanna's estimated net worth is reportedly around $1.4 billion, which incorporates earnings from her music career, lingerie line, and, of course, Fenty Beauty. Fenty Beauty reportedly garnered $550 million in revenue in 2020.
Rihanna's historic achievement comes three years after Forbes gave the title to Kylie Jenner in 2019. Jenner eventually admitted that she was not "technically" self-made as she had a lot of help launching Kylie Cosmetics. "If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money," Jenner told The New York Times. She went on to explain that her large following — and her family's reality show – was the perfect springboard to launch her cosmetic line. However, for Rihanna — who didn't have a television show or famous parents to help — well, her journey to success was a bit different.