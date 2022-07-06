Big Brother's New Cast Is Already Getting A Major Shakeup
Throughout its three-decade run, reality TV has introduced pop culture enthusiasts to an array of shows and larger-than-life characters. From "The Real World" and "The Bachelor" to "The Amazing Race" and "Wife Swap," TV viewers have had various shows to sink their teeth into. However, one of the most popular series to come out of the initial reality TV boom is "Big Brother." Based on the Dutch show of the same name, the series follows houseguests who isolate themselves from the outside world and compete in various competitions to win a grand prize of $500,000. Since its debut in 2000, it has remained the second-longest iteration in the expansive franchise.
With a new batch of players on the way for "Big Brother" Season 24, fans have already begun to prep themselves for eye-opening betrayals and hilarious exchanges between the competitors. However, it looks like the cast has undergone a last-minute shake-up before its premiere.
Marvin Achi leaves Big Brother a day before premiere
On July 6, "Big Brother" Season 24 is set to open its doors to a new group of houseguests. However, a day before its premiere, CBS revealed that Marvin Achi would no longer appear on the series. "Important casting update! Marvin will no longer be one of our houseguests on this season of 'Big Brother,'" they wrote via Twitter. The network then introduced Florida lawyer Joseph Abdin as Marvin's replacement.
Shortly after the news, fans took to social media to discuss the sudden departure — with many stating it was due to Marvin's "America's Got Talent" obligations. One user wrote, "Marvin wasn't removed for politics. He was removed because he's on 'AGT' this season and his contract with NBC won't allow him on another reality show at the same time." Another user tweeted, "Wondering if he managed to hide that from CBS somehow and they found out when fans dug it up? Definitely feels like he's under contract with 'AGT.'"
During the talent show's week 2 auditions, Marvin delivered a unique performance relating to his chemical engineering background. "One day I was experimenting, and something crazy happened, so I need to go on 'America's Got Talent,'" he said in a confessional interview. Once on stage, Marvin shocked audience members when he spilt "chemicals" on himself and stripped off his shirt to reveal his "abs clapping" routine. As a result of his steamy and unexpected audition, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara sent him to the next round.