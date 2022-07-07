How Hugh Hefner Ruined His Friendship With Vanna White

It's not very often that you hear Vanna White's name in the headlines, unless it has something to do with a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant picking the right vowel at the right time or forgetting one entirely. That, and her professional relationship with "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak has certainly gotten a lot of attention, too. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight back in 2021, White opened up about her possible retirement and what it's been like to work with Sajak for almost four decades together. She said, "We've been together for like 38 years and he's like my brother. He's funny. I mean, we could finish each other's sentences if we wanted to. We know each other that well."

And while White's time in the spotlight has mostly been scandal-free, it hasn't always been this way. In fact, White made the cover of one of the most controversial, if not salacious, magazines of all time, Playboy — and without her approval, too. In fact, her 1987 feature in Playboy destroyed her relationship with publisher Hugh Hefner.