Vanna White Breaks Down On Wheel Of Fortune Over Devastating News

It's hard to believe that Vanna White has been flipping letters on "Wheel of Fortune" since 1983. Yep, it makes us feel old, too. Fans know her best for being a great sidekick to host Pat Sajak, and for many, it's a nightly routine to play along with the show at home... you know, until they ask us to make an appearance. But while White's job may seem pretty straightforward, she once revealed that it requires a lot of attention. "I will say that a lot of the stuff that I do out there is autopilot, like going to the car and pointing to the car," she told Delmarva Life in 2012. "But during the game, I have to be present. I have to be, 'Oh yeah, they just called a P,' so I have to be awake during that time."

Through her time on camera, White has gained plenty of fans. The 65-year-old has a pretty big social media following, and she uses the platform to keep fans updated on some of the happenings in her personal life. In April, White shared a somber post to announce her father's death. "It is with great sadness that I tell you my 96 year old dad passed away peacefully this morning," she wrote, adding that "he lived a full and happy life." Sadly, this is not the only devastating news the star has faced this year.