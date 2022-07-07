Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Has Sad Relationship News

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro introduced his girlfriend Saffire Matos to his "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" co-stars and MTV viewers during last year's season. During the episode, titled "Guido Mania 2," Matos was introduced to Ortiz-Magro's roommates and spent the weekend with them in the Poconos (via the Daily Mail). Everything seemed to be going well for the couple, as they even got engaged in June 2021, according to People, just months after going public with their relationship. Ortiz-Magro had been going through legal troubles at the time, but Matos insisted everything was fine between them shortly before he popped the question.

After Ortiz-Magro was arrested for domestic violence, Matos posted on her Instagram Story to clear the air in April 2021. She said (via Page Six), "Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there," she continued, ”Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don't believe everything you hear or read online." She also asked her followers for privacy at the time.

Ortiz-Magro announced that he was taking a break from "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" in May 2021 to focus on his mental health, per The U.S. Sun. It was unclear how long his hiatus from the show would be at the time, but he has not returned for the current season. Things haven't seemed to be going too well for Ortiz-Magro recently, and now he has some more bad news to share.