Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Has Sad Relationship News
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro introduced his girlfriend Saffire Matos to his "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" co-stars and MTV viewers during last year's season. During the episode, titled "Guido Mania 2," Matos was introduced to Ortiz-Magro's roommates and spent the weekend with them in the Poconos (via the Daily Mail). Everything seemed to be going well for the couple, as they even got engaged in June 2021, according to People, just months after going public with their relationship. Ortiz-Magro had been going through legal troubles at the time, but Matos insisted everything was fine between them shortly before he popped the question.
After Ortiz-Magro was arrested for domestic violence, Matos posted on her Instagram Story to clear the air in April 2021. She said (via Page Six), "Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there," she continued, ”Please leave Ron and I alone. You don't know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don't believe everything you hear or read online." She also asked her followers for privacy at the time.
Ortiz-Magro announced that he was taking a break from "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" in May 2021 to focus on his mental health, per The U.S. Sun. It was unclear how long his hiatus from the show would be at the time, but he has not returned for the current season. Things haven't seemed to be going too well for Ortiz-Magro recently, and now he has some more bad news to share.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos have ended their engagement
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his fiancee Saffire Matos have called off their engagement and relationship all together, according to The U.S. Sun. The couple had broken up a few times since they began dating in 2020, but this time appears to be different. A source told the outlet, "They were fighting like crazy in early June and called it quits by the middle of the month." The insider added that Matos "moved out of Ronnie's home in Los Angeles and back to the East Coast in mid-June."
The former couple has since unfollowed and removed all photos of each other on social media, according to Page Six. Ortiz-Magro reportedly recently posted a quote about "the wrong partner" via Instagram Story, while Matos shot down claims that she was only dating the "Jersey Shore" star for fame in an Instagram comment. She told the Instagram user that she was dating Ortiz-Magro "to build a family" and that she wanted a future, not publicity, per Page Six.
It's unclear what exactly went wrong between the two. According to InTouch, their relationship wasn't going well during the winter either. A source told the outlet that they were on the rocks for a few weeks in November 2021. However, everything appeared to be back on track when they were spotted having a date night in Miami in March, per another InTouch report. Despite the back and forth, it seems their relationship is over for good this time around.