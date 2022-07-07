Cheer Star Jerry Harris' Prison Sentence Is Finally Clear

Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and eight years of supervised release, according to USA Today. The decision is shy of the 15-year sentence that was sought by prosecutors, who cited Harris' celebrity status as an additional tool for pressuring victims. Harris would allegedly offer to pay minors for sexual conduct and, if they refused, he would threaten to distribute explicit videos that had previously been sent to him, per NBC News.

TMZ shared a statement Harris made to his victims in court: "I am ashamed as I know that I took advantage of your youth and weakness. I was wrong and selfish. I caused you harm and I do not blame anyone. I regret my decisions and I am deeply sorry." Netflix, meanwhile, has given those impacted by his actions a platform to share their stories. An entire episode of "Cheer" Season 2 is dedicated to the fallout of Harris' charges.

Charlie, who was victimized at just 13 years old, shared that he replied to Harris' initial Instagram DMs because he was a member of such a renowned cheer team and the boy "didn't want him to not like me" (via E! News). Charlie further alleged that Harris assaulted him at a cheer competition and also interacted with his twin brother, but they initially felt that speaking up would do more harm than good given Harris' popularity. Netflix has not yet confirmed "Cheer" Season 3.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).