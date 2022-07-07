Hayden Panettiere Makes Devastating Comment When Discussing Her Daughter

Hayden Panettiere has been in the entertainment industry since she was 11; her break-out role was on NBC's smash hit series "Heroes." Before long, the 16-year-old was fielding hot offers with the Hollywood elite. She began partying heavily, which led to her developing an addiction to pills and booze. In fact, in a recent interview with People, the "Remember The Titans" star revealed that she was 15 when she was first given "happy pills" to steady her nerves. "They were to make me peppy during interviews," Panettiere recalled. "I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction."

In 2009, she met heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, per Page Six, and by March 2013 they were engaged. The following year, Panettiere and Klitschko welcomed a daughter, Kaya. However, due to postpartum depression, Panettiere underwent trauma therapy and in-patient treatment in 2015. She explained on "Live With Kelly and Michael," "It's really painful, and it's really scary, and women need a lot of support." Panettiere told "Good Morning America" that her addiction deepened following her battle with PPD, eventually leading to her and Klitschko calling it quits. In her daughter's best interests, the actor made the challenging decision to give full custody of Kaya to Klitschko.

Now, clean and sober, Panettiere has made a is opening up again about her relationship with her daughter.