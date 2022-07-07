Julie Chen Is Letting The World Know How She Really Feels About Her Marriage To Les Moonves

Following sexual misconduct allegations, Les Moonves stepped down as CEO of CBS in September 2018. The move came after an incendiary piece was published by Ronan Farrow for The New Yorker in July of that year. Farrow's piece had accounts from six women, who alleged the misconduct, and were professionally linked to Moonves. The report, and Moonves's exit from CBS, put a spotlight on his marriage to Julie Chen, a prominent figure within the network.

When The New Yorker article was originally published in July 2018, Chen released a statement on Twitter in support of her husband. "Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader," the "Big Brother" host wrote. A couple months later, after Moonves vacated his role as CEO of CBS, Chen decided to leave "The Talk." She released a video message to make the announcement. Although she stayed with CBS, Chen said, "Right now, I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son."

Around that same time, in August 2018, reports circulated that Chen had been difficult to work with, and was a demanding host. A former co-worker came to Chen's defense, and believed her marriage to Moonves made her a target, per the Daily Beast. Years later, after the dust has settled on the scandal, Chen is speaking about her marriage to the former CBS executive.