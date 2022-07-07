The Truth About James Caan's Ex-Wives

James Caan, beloved Hollywood actor who starred most famously in "The Godfather," "Misery," and "Elf," died on July 6, 2022, according to a statement released on Twitter. Although Caan has been a fixture of the film industry for decades, much of his personal life remains a mystery even after his death. It is well known that Caan was married and divorced four times throughout his life, though only one of these marriages lasted longer than four years.

Caan is survived by his five children — Tara, Scott, Alexander, James, and Jacob. The youngest two, James and Jacob, have the same mother, Caan's latest wife (and longest lasting marriage), Linda Stokes. Caan and Stokes were married in 1995, though the year when their marriage officially ended is not always clear. From what we can tell, the couple separated at some point in the mid-2000s, according to Independent, and filed for divorce a few times over the years before officially ending the marriage in 2017, per The Guardian.

As for the three other women Caan married, those relationships are even murkier.