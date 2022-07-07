How Much Was James Caan Worth When He Died?

The family of James Caan has sadly confirmed that the Oscar-nominated actor died on July 6 at 82 years old. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," Caan's family wrote from his Twitter account. "End of tweet," they finished, referencing the hilarious way Caan would sign off his posts.

And it's true, there was truly a bombardment of love for the "Godfather" actor when the news broke of his death, with many commending his legendary acting chops. "So sorry to hear the news," fellow actor Rob Reiner tweeted. "I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family." A fan wrote, "One of the greatest to ever do it."

Over his decades-long career in the entertainment industry, Caan accumulated a whopping 137 acting credits, per his IMDb. Even more remarkable than that, so many of these parts were iconic movie roles: Sonny in "The Godfather," Paul in "Misery," and Walter in "Elf." Plus, Caan was working up until his death; his final film, "Fast Charlie," is currently in post-production. He was certainly one of the most prolific and beloved actors in Hollywood. So how much was he worth when he died?