Brandi Glanville's Latest Career Pivot Is Raising Eyebrows
Believe it or not, more than one star of Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise has attempted a musical career — a statistic that should either frighten or delight you. "The Real Housewives Of NYC"'s raspy-voiced Countess Luann De Lesseps dropped her single, "Money Can't Buy You Class," in 2010, a song the AV Club harshly labeled "a creepy, campy, wholly computer-generated dream." According to Luann, she wanted to translate her etiquette book, "Class with the Countess," into music. "I talk about how money can't buy you class, but elegance can be learned," the Countess said of her dance number.
Unfortunately, Luann's bop wasn't the "Housewives" franchise's most commercially successful tune. That title belongs to "Tardy for the Party" by "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"'s Kim Zolciak-Biermann, per The Hollywood Reporter. Co-written and produced by fellow Housewife Kandi Burruss, the track has more than 100,000 legal downloads, according to Nielsen SoundScan. With lyrics like, "Hurry up baby don't be late / I'll meet you at the place / I've been waiting for this day / This weekend, let's celebrate," per Genius, "Tardy for the Party" embodies the vapid novelty of music made by Housewives.
Now, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Brandi Glanville is next up on the microphone.
Glanville goes hard on fellow Housewives in new song
Bye-bye Brandi Glanville. Hello, "B-Geezy." On July 7, the "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" star dropped her new diss track "Life of a Housewife" under an apparent MC name. B-Geezy certainly did not hold back on the expletive-filled disses. "F*** them other Housewives / Better watch their backs / Because I'm spitting out the motherf***ing facts," says one lyric, per E! News. Not so much rapping as she is speaking, Brandi references numerous Housewives in the song, from Kyle Richards ("Not stealing cars but stealing houses") to Luann de Lesseps ("Mug shots, kickin' cops"). So expansive is B-Geezy's hit list that she even mocks "The Real Housewives of Potomac" stars Wendy Osefo and Karen Huger for their Season 6 candle-wick debate. "Making headlines with they scandals / Fighting over f***ing candles / One wick, two wick, three wick, four / Which new wife will they call the whore?" she scathingly spits out over a mid-tempo beat.
Brandi's Twitter followers ate the track up, with some demanding "a music video now" and others declaring it the "song of the summer." Others were left flabbergasted. "What in the Xanax is this Brandi Glanville song?!?" asked one Twitter user. "I lasted 38 seconds," another wrote.
In truth, Brandi's new joint is arguably no more (or less) ridiculous than other Housewives' musical endeavors — so take it for what it is and enjoy of your own volition!