What We Know About GMA Star Rob Marciano's Divorce
On the surface, it seemed like "Good Morning America"'s meteorologist Rob Marciano had the perfect marriage with his wife, Eryn Marciano.
Rob often shares sweet family photos with his more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, including several featuring his wife of more than a decade. In April, the twosome took their adorable kids, daughter Madelynn and son Mason, on a super cute family trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. "Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical," he captioned the family photos (Erin seemingly did not upload snaps from their trip to her account). In June, Rob and Eryn were together again to celebrate Mason's fourth birthday. In more snaps shared to his Instagram, the youngster could be seen making the most of the day seemingly visiting family and playing by the pool, while Rob also included a snap of himself, Eryn, Madelynn, and Mason smiling together.
But behind all the smiles on social media, reports are claiming things maybe weren't as happy as they seemed as Eryn actually quietly filed for divorce back in June 2021, per court records obtained by The U.S. Sun.
What Rob Marciano said about his divorce
Rob Marciano confirmed his ongoing divorce to People, telling the outlet in July, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids." Eryn Marciano — who Rob married in 2010 — didn't publicly comment on their split, though she doesn't appear to have shared a snap including her estranged husband on her Instagram grid since she gushed over him for Father's Day in June 2021, around three days after she filed for divorce.
Rob had been absent from "Good Morning America" in the lead up to the divorce news being made public, prompting one fan to ask on Twitter in April, "We miss you on GMA! Is everything okay?" The dad of two suggested everything was fine, though, tweeting in response, "Yes, spring break!" But he continued to be absent on the ABC morning show, which had fans continuing to question his whereabouts, per The Scottish Sun.
Rob has had quite the varied TV career over the years, with some fans potentially also recognizing the star from his stints serving up weather news on CNN or co-hosting "Entertainment Tonight" alongside Nancy O'Dell. He waved bye bye to the celebrity news show in 2014, saying at the time, per The Wrap, "Weather is my true passion and I have to get back to it."