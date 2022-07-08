What We Know About GMA Star Rob Marciano's Divorce

On the surface, it seemed like "Good Morning America"'s meteorologist Rob Marciano had the perfect marriage with his wife, Eryn Marciano.

Rob often shares sweet family photos with his more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, including several featuring his wife of more than a decade. In April, the twosome took their adorable kids, daughter Madelynn and son Mason, on a super cute family trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. "Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical," he captioned the family photos (Erin seemingly did not upload snaps from their trip to her account). In June, Rob and Eryn were together again to celebrate Mason's fourth birthday. In more snaps shared to his Instagram, the youngster could be seen making the most of the day seemingly visiting family and playing by the pool, while Rob also included a snap of himself, Eryn, Madelynn, and Mason smiling together.

But behind all the smiles on social media, reports are claiming things maybe weren't as happy as they seemed as Eryn actually quietly filed for divorce back in June 2021, per court records obtained by The U.S. Sun.