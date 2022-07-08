Elizabeth Holmes' Ex-Boyfriend Sunny Balwani Just Received Bad Legal News

In June 2018, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was indicted on nine counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, The Washington Post reported. Founded in 2003, Theranos, previously valued at $9 billion (per Forbes), claimed to be able to run a series of medical blood tests with just a little blood from a patient's finger. This claim, as well as the devices they allegedly used to achieve it, turned out to be untrue as revealed by Wall Street Journal journalist, John Carreyrou.

After months of delay, Holmes trial in the case of U.S. v. Holmes, et al. commenced in 2021 and came to an end in January 2022, with the jury finding her guilty on only four counts out of 12, per Mercury News. Still, the outlet reported that Holmes could be facing as many as 20 years in prison. But while it remains uncertain what the verdict means for Holmes' future, the law has continued to catch up on another party involved — namely, her former business partner and lover, Sunny Balwani.