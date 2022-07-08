Addison Rae's Parents' Marital Problems Take An Extremely Messy Turn
Addison Rae might be one of the most famous social media stars in the world, but the TikTok sensation came from humble beginnings. A true Southern belle, WSJ Magazine reported that Rae was born in Lafayette, Louisiana and that her family often struggled financially. On an episode of the podcast, "Mama Knows Best," Rae revealed that her family lived in a camper van following the birth of her brother Enzo in 2007 because they "didn't have anywhere else to live" (via The Daily Mail). "It was so hard to shower in an RV," she recalled. Rae also reminisced about a time when she was bullied at school for wearing a pair of thrifted boots in place of Uggs.
Still, there was a silver lining in that Rae's parents always supported her dream of becoming a dancer, and later, an influencer. Thus, they played a pivotal role in their daughter's success. "After a while [my dad, Monty Lopez] was like ... 'If you really believe that you're going to do this and you're going to make it work ... do it. I believe in you," Rae said on the podcast (via Seventeen). Likewise, Rae's mom, Sheri Easterling, told Entertainment Tonight that she always wants Rae "to be grateful and thankful."
Lopez and Easterling might have a good relationship with their daughter, but their own marriage is another issue. Rae previously revealed that her parents split and reconciled during her childhood, according to Seventeen, but their marital problems have since worsened.
Addison Rae's dad cheated on his wife
In July 2022, Page Six broke the news that Monty Lopez was in a five-month affair with a 25-year-old woman named Renée Ash. Though Ash was aware of Lopez's marriage, she claimed he'd told her that the relationship was already over, and promised her a future together instead. "Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage," the LA native explained. "He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together ... He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce." Ash ended the affair after accusations about Lopez hitting on other women around his daughter's age came to light. "I loved him and I believed him, she added. "When I found out about the other young girls, my heart broke."
As for Sheri Easterling, she released a statement of her own on Instagram Stories (via Page Six), alluding to her marital difficulties with Lopez. "Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved ... My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them," she wrote.
Ash acknowledged the pain she had caused the family during the affair, and consequently apologized, per Page Six. InTouch reported that Ash claimed on Instagram to have "wasted five months of her life" and was "embarrassed" by the situation.