Addison Rae's Parents' Marital Problems Take An Extremely Messy Turn

Addison Rae might be one of the most famous social media stars in the world, but the TikTok sensation came from humble beginnings. A true Southern belle, WSJ Magazine reported that Rae was born in Lafayette, Louisiana and that her family often struggled financially. On an episode of the podcast, "Mama Knows Best," Rae revealed that her family lived in a camper van following the birth of her brother Enzo in 2007 because they "didn't have anywhere else to live" (via The Daily Mail). "It was so hard to shower in an RV," she recalled. Rae also reminisced about a time when she was bullied at school for wearing a pair of thrifted boots in place of Uggs.

Still, there was a silver lining in that Rae's parents always supported her dream of becoming a dancer, and later, an influencer. Thus, they played a pivotal role in their daughter's success. "After a while [my dad, Monty Lopez] was like ... 'If you really believe that you're going to do this and you're going to make it work ... do it. I believe in you," Rae said on the podcast (via Seventeen). Likewise, Rae's mom, Sheri Easterling, told Entertainment Tonight that she always wants Rae "to be grateful and thankful."

Lopez and Easterling might have a good relationship with their daughter, but their own marriage is another issue. Rae previously revealed that her parents split and reconciled during her childhood, according to Seventeen, but their marital problems have since worsened.