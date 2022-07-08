Jennifer Aniston Is Mourning A Tragic Loss

Jennifer Aniston reportedly didn't have the best reputation at the height of her fame. Despite her seemingly laid-back, friendly, and sunny disposition, several people allegedly didn't want to work with Aniston. According to Radar, the actor was slammed for her "diva" antics during filming. Aniston purportedly refused to join co-workers for lunch, preferring to eat alone in her luxury trailer, which was parked far from others.

"Her behavior is a clear indicator to everyone that she's not approachable," a disgruntled source alleged. "There's no reason why she has to act any better than anyone else ..." Several celebs couldn't stand Aniston and were confused as to why she was still in demand despite a slew of box office flops. Insider listed a selection of the doozies, including "Love Happens," "Rumor Has It," and "The Switch."

In November 2019, Aniston began co-starring in "The Morning Show" with Reese Witherspoon. It's been successful, earning a Rotten Tomatoes audience rating of 80%. Aniston's life today contrasts sharply with the fame-ravaged and paparazzi-packed crazy days of old. Per The Hollywood Reporter, she evolved over time, both personally and professionally. For one: Despite previous allegations, Aniston seems to be more approachable now. In fact, it appears she's formed close bonds on "The Morning Show," resulting in Aniston mourning the tragic loss of a co-worker.