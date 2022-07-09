Two Real Housewives Of Orange County Stars Reveal They Won't Return For Season 17
If you're a fan of the "Real Housewives" series, chances are you have watched "The Real Housewives of Orange County." The long-running show, which initially spawned the expansive franchise, has featured an array of women who have delivered salacious drama and unforgettable storylines. From Vicki Gunvalson and Tamera Judge, to Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador, the ladies of the O.C. have never been described as "boring."
For the show's 16th season, Dr. Jen Montgomery and Noella Bergener joined as new cast members (per People). Their introduction resulted in plenty of drama, as they were constantly butting heads. However, alongside the duo's tumultuous friendship, the show also shined a spotlight on their complicated marital problems.
Back in August 2021, TMZ reported that Bergener's husband James filed for divorce in Puerto Rico. According to the outlet, Bergener took to Instagram to issue a statement: "I was just as shocked and disgusted to find out a week before filming... and not from my husband." Throughout the season, Bergener explored the aftermath of her divorce. The cracks in Armstrong's marriage to her husband, Ryne Holliday, were also highlighted by the series. In a February interview with Us Weekly, the dermatologist opened up about how her marriage was portrayed on the show, saying: "We've had a challenging relationship, and people can be very judgmental." Even though Bergener and Armstrong brought the drama in Season 16, it looks like the two stars will be taking a break from reality TV to focus on their personal lives.
Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener leave Real Housewives after one season
With Season 16 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" officially over, fans have already started to prepare for Season 17. However, it looks like the O.C. ladies will be down two housewives in the new season. On July 8, Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener announced their departures from the long-running franchise. Both taking to their Instagrams, the two reality stars expressed their gratitude for the series in lengthy statements.
"I loved opening up about being a working mom on Real Housewives of Orange County," Armstrong wrote (via People). "I am so grateful to have had the privilege to talk about my father, my kids, and a real modern relationship on national television." Toward the end of her statement, Armstrong revealed she was taking the time away to focus on her family. Bergener echoed similar sentiments in her own statement. "After a wild season of ups and downs, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County," she wrote (via Instagram). "... Thank you to all of the fans for all of the love and support during quite possibly the hardest year of my life."
Shortly after the news broke, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Armstrong and Bergener's departures. One fan tweeted: "#RHOC have had 3 one and done season housewives in a row. Elizabeth, Noella and Jen. That's embarrassing." Another fan wrote: "I understand Jen not coming back but not Noella. I'm lost #RHOC." Only Bravo knows what lies ahead for the rest of the O.C. cast next season!