Two Real Housewives Of Orange County Stars Reveal They Won't Return For Season 17

If you're a fan of the "Real Housewives" series, chances are you have watched "The Real Housewives of Orange County." The long-running show, which initially spawned the expansive franchise, has featured an array of women who have delivered salacious drama and unforgettable storylines. From Vicki Gunvalson and Tamera Judge, to Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador, the ladies of the O.C. have never been described as "boring."

For the show's 16th season, Dr. Jen Montgomery and Noella Bergener joined as new cast members (per People). Their introduction resulted in plenty of drama, as they were constantly butting heads. However, alongside the duo's tumultuous friendship, the show also shined a spotlight on their complicated marital problems.

Back in August 2021, TMZ reported that Bergener's husband James filed for divorce in Puerto Rico. According to the outlet, Bergener took to Instagram to issue a statement: "I was just as shocked and disgusted to find out a week before filming... and not from my husband." Throughout the season, Bergener explored the aftermath of her divorce. The cracks in Armstrong's marriage to her husband, Ryne Holliday, were also highlighted by the series. In a February interview with Us Weekly, the dermatologist opened up about how her marriage was portrayed on the show, saying: "We've had a challenging relationship, and people can be very judgmental." Even though Bergener and Armstrong brought the drama in Season 16, it looks like the two stars will be taking a break from reality TV to focus on their personal lives.