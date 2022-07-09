Braunwyn Windham-Burke Breaks Silence On Victoria Brito Split

Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is speaking out in the aftermath of her reported breakup with girlfriend Victoria Brito. We first met Windham-Burke on the Bravo series as the down-to-earth mother-of-seven who wasn't afraid to speak her mind. After proudly coming out as gay while she was on the show in 2020, Windham-Burke left the reality franchise because she felt unsupported by her fellow cast members in her sobriety. A year later, she confirmed that she was dating Brito, a model on the East Coast.

For nine months, the two were mostly in a long-distance relationship since the Orange County Housewife and her family live on the West Coast. A source close to the couple told TMZ on July 8 that Windham-Burke and Brito had split because they both were purely too busy with work to maintain their relationship.

Breakups are always hard, and Windham-Burke is now letting us know how she is holding up.