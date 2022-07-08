Braunwyn Windham-Burke Has Sad Relationship News

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Braunwyn Windham-Burke has reportedly been dealt a blow in the romance department. The reality star came out as a lesbian in December 2020, becoming the first main Real Housewives cast member to do so, telling GLAAD, "I'm just now starting to feel like I'm becoming the woman I was supposed to be. So for me to be living completely authentically and say, 'I'm a lesbian. That was who I have always been.' This isn't something that is new, because that I think is what a lot of people will think. 'Oh, suddenly you're one.' No. I've always known it. But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that."

Braunwyn later went public with her romance with model Victoria Brito, but remained married to her husband, Sean Burke. "I am definitely smitten. I have a beautiful relationship," Braunwyn gushed of Brito to The U.S. Sun in April (four months after TMZ shared snaps of them smooching at the beach), while getting very candid about their sex life. And we mean very candid. "The physical part of it is amazing. I'm not gonna to lie, the sex is next level. I hope every woman gets to experience this at least once in their life, what I've been experiencing lately," she gushed, adding, "I'm just so grateful and so thankful that I get to have this second chance at life, to fall in love with a woman."