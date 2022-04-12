Braunwyn Windham-Burke Makes A Head-Turning Statement About Intimate Life With Her Girlfriend

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is having what seems to be the best sex of her life with Victoria Brito, according to her recent interviews, and she's definitely not afraid to talk about it. Discussing her new relationship with The U.S. Sun, Windham-Burke said candidly, "The physical part of it is amazing. I'm not gonna lie, the sex is next-level." In the interview, Windham-Burke described her relationship as "spicy," describing 15-minute orgasms and Brito's "skills."

"She gives it to me in little doses. She's like, 'If I did it all at once, you might die.' We have sex 10 times a day. That's not normal," Windham-Burke said. "And I didn't think I was a sexual person. Now I'm like, 'Let's not leave the bed for the next three days.'" Is it hot in here, or is that just us?

Honestly, we're glad to see Windham-Burke making up for lost time after being in the closet for most of her life. When she first came out, she told GLAAD, "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community ... It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice." Well, if Windham-Burke is ever looking to make a career change, we think she'd write one heck of a romance novel.