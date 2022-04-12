Braunwyn Windham-Burke Makes A Head-Turning Statement About Intimate Life With Her Girlfriend
In case you hadn't heard, Braunwyn Windham-Burke is out here living her very best life and she wants to tell you about it. Windham-Burke, best known for her time on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," came out as a lesbian while Season 15 of the show was airing back in 2020, according to Bravo, and discussed her sexuality on the reunion show. In fact, Windham-Burke has not been shy at all when it comes to discussing how happy she is to be living openly, or her life with her new girlfriend Victoria Brito.
Windham-Burke and her previous girlfriend, Kris, broke up in April 2021, according to People, but it didn't take the Real Housewife long to find a new lady to love. Since then, according to Page Six, Windham-Burke briefly dated Jamie Parton, before being spotted getting awful cozy with Brito in Miami. Windham-Burke reportedly said she and Brito were "having fun." This, if the reality star's recent interviews are to be believed, seems like an understatement.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke's sex life sounds amazing
Braunwyn Windham-Burke is having what seems to be the best sex of her life with Victoria Brito, according to her recent interviews, and she's definitely not afraid to talk about it. Discussing her new relationship with The U.S. Sun, Windham-Burke said candidly, "The physical part of it is amazing. I'm not gonna lie, the sex is next-level." In the interview, Windham-Burke described her relationship as "spicy," describing 15-minute orgasms and Brito's "skills."
"She gives it to me in little doses. She's like, 'If I did it all at once, you might die.' We have sex 10 times a day. That's not normal," Windham-Burke said. "And I didn't think I was a sexual person. Now I'm like, 'Let's not leave the bed for the next three days.'" Is it hot in here, or is that just us?
Honestly, we're glad to see Windham-Burke making up for lost time after being in the closet for most of her life. When she first came out, she told GLAAD, "I'm a member of the LGBTQ+ community ... It has taken me 42 years to say that but I am so proud of where I am right now. I'm so happy where I am. To be able to be comfortable in my own skin after so long is just so nice." Well, if Windham-Burke is ever looking to make a career change, we think she'd write one heck of a romance novel.