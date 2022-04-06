Braunwyn Windham-Burke Sets The Record Straight About Her Relationship With Former BFF

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has made headlines as the first openly gay housewife in the "Real Housewives" franchise, as per Page Six. However, she entered the reality series married to a man, Sean Burke, with whom she shares seven children. Braunwyn's "Orange County" co-stars and fans bore witness to her televised coming-out journey. Unfortunately, this also meant that Braunywn faced homophobia during the process, which she detailed to the publication in a February 28 interview.

The reality television alum told Page Six that her castmates made "off-color jokes about me being intimate with a woman." She added, "After I came out, having to prove that I was gay, that should never have been tolerated. That is a microagression. That is homophobia." She also had to deal with invalidating comments around her sexual identity. Ultimately, Braunwyn says that "it was not easy to be the first gay 'Housewife'" and believes that "there should have been a little more grace."

Shortly following Braunwyn's coming out in December 2020, she interviewed with GLAAD. She revealed that she always knew she was a lesbian, "But it took me personally 42 years to be comfortable enough in my own skin to say that." Despite the struggles she's faced, she says she is "proud of where I am right now and I'm so happy where I am." Since Braunwyn's announcement, the rumor mill has been more than active. In a recent interview, she addressed rumors that she was romantically involved with her former best friend, Noella Bergener.