Who Is Braunwyn Windham-Burke's New Girlfriend, Victoria Brito?

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke turned heads last fall when she came out as a lesbian. The reality star began dating a woman named Kris, and TMZ caught the happy couple smooching in public, despite Braunwyn still being married to her husband, Sean Burke. In fact, the outlet reported at the time that Braunwyn and Sean planned to stay together, and that she had even introduced Kris to Sean and their seven children.

This July, however, the couple announced in an Instagram Live that they had decided to "take a few months apart." They were very open about their plans to navigate co-parenting while pursuing an open relationship, sharing ideas as to how they might make it happen. Braunwyn said they wanted to try getting one house for the kids to permanently live in while she and Sean took turns living there, though she was also open to returning to living with Sean and the kids as they had previously. "Do I think Sean and I need some space? Absolutely," she said. "Do I think that we need to rush to get divorced? Absolutely not."

After Kris, Braunwyn dated Fernanda Rocha, who also appeared on "RHOC." They split in September, according to Us Weekly. Then Braunwyn began dating Jamie Parton upon moving part-time to New York City, per Page Six. Now, Braunwyn has been displaying some PDA with with a brand-new lady. So who is she?