Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Husband Has Officially Moved On

Braunwyn Windham-Burke of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" famously made headlines when she came out as lesbian in December 2020. In an interview with GLAAD, she stated, "I'm finally comfortable enough to say: I like women," adding, " ... I'm so proud of where I am right now ... " Despite the revelation, she remained married to her husband, Sean Burke, and told the publication that they didn't have plans to separate. She explained, "Honestly, we are in uncharted territory ... So right now, we're just doing our own way."

Just a handful of months later, in July 2021, the duo decided to embark on a trial separation, which Windham-Burke announced in an Instagram Live (via People). "We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart," she stated. However, since they share seven children together, they weren't going to be completely out of one another's lives. She also emphasized that there was no animosity between them: "We love each other. We are family, we are friends."

In the time since the separation, Windham-Burke and Burke have very much remained close, as evidenced by the many posts the reality television star shares on her Instagram page. In August 2021, the co-parents spent a vacation together with their kids in Kauai. They also celebrated the 2021 winter holidays together. As the pair continue to navigate their co-parenting relationship, the businessman announced that he was finally moving on romantically.