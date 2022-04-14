Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Husband Has Officially Moved On
Braunwyn Windham-Burke of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" famously made headlines when she came out as lesbian in December 2020. In an interview with GLAAD, she stated, "I'm finally comfortable enough to say: I like women," adding, " ... I'm so proud of where I am right now ... " Despite the revelation, she remained married to her husband, Sean Burke, and told the publication that they didn't have plans to separate. She explained, "Honestly, we are in uncharted territory ... So right now, we're just doing our own way."
Just a handful of months later, in July 2021, the duo decided to embark on a trial separation, which Windham-Burke announced in an Instagram Live (via People). "We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart," she stated. However, since they share seven children together, they weren't going to be completely out of one another's lives. She also emphasized that there was no animosity between them: "We love each other. We are family, we are friends."
In the time since the separation, Windham-Burke and Burke have very much remained close, as evidenced by the many posts the reality television star shares on her Instagram page. In August 2021, the co-parents spent a vacation together with their kids in Kauai. They also celebrated the 2021 winter holidays together. As the pair continue to navigate their co-parenting relationship, the businessman announced that he was finally moving on romantically.
Sean Burke is dating someone new
On April 13, Sean Burke confirmed to Page Six that he was moving on from wife Braunwyn Windham-Burke. "After about a year of being 'single' I've been on a handful of dates with someone new," he stated, although he didn't mention with whom. Burke added that the only reason he hadn't yet pursued a romantic relationship with someone else was "because of work and adjusting to co-parenting." He then admitted that he was "excited to see what the future holds."
Some may wonder how Windham-Burke feels about her husband finally setting his sights on someone else. The situation certainly is complicated since the "Real Housewives of Orange County" star currently lives with her girlfriend, Victoria Brito, and considers Burke her ex-husband even though they don't have plans to officially divorce. That being said, she reported being excited and supportive of Burke to Page Six. She is also aware of the difficulties that may arise as they move forward. " ... there are always going to be bumps in the road while Sean and I navigate our modern relationship ..." she explained.
Burke and Windham-Burke's relationship may seem unconventional to some, but it's what's best for them. The reality television star took to Instagram on Christmas Eve 2021 to explain why they've decided not to just divorce. "Our family didn't need fixing- it isn't broken, it's just evolved," she wrote, adding, "We are attempting to do something different here, and so far, it's working."