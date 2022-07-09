Oprah Winfrey Shares Tragic Family News

Oprah Winfrey has just revealed saddening news about one of her family members. The media mogul, who rose to fame as the host of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," has always been vocal about her troubled family upbringing. She revealed to The Washington Post in 1986 that she often felt estranged from her mother, who she returned to live with at staying with her father for a brief time. "I ran away from home. I started acting out my need for attention, my need to be loved," she said. "My mother didn't have the time." And while Winfrey later rekindled her relationship with her mother, Lee died in 2018 at 83 years old.

On the other hand, Winfrey recently honored her father's legacy by throwing him an appreciation party. "Giving my father his "flowers" while he's still well enough to smell them," Winfrey wrote on Instagram. "Happy 4th of July as you gather with your family and friends. Remember to celebrate each other." Now, Winfrey has shared more tragic family news, just days after the joyous occasion.