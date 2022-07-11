Natalie Portman Reveals The Major Way Her Thor Role Differs From Her Previous Parts

The vast assortment of characters Natalie Portman has portrayed over the course of her career is a testament to just how talented she is. From a ballerina having a psychological breakdown in "Black Swan" to a lovesick sovereign in the "Star Wars" prequels, there doesn't seem to be much that she can't do. Now, she's returned to the MCU as the Mighty Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder," swapping Dr. Jane Foster's research equipment for a powerful hammer.

Despite her impressive acting credentials, Portman confessed that even being considered to play a superhero at this point in her life was a bit of a surprise. "It was really, really a lucky role to get to play. I really have to credit [director Taika Waititi] and Marvel for their imagination for thinking about a 5-foot-3, 40-year-old, mother of two for this role," Portman said in an appearance on the British talk show "Lorraine," per Woman & Home. But being a mom actually played into her decision to accept the part, as she revealed to Variety. "I feel like it's the phase of my career where I'm really trying to just impress my kids," she said. Portman chose wisely with "Thor," joking that her son Aleph and daughter Amalia were so in awe of their mom being a superhero that they were begging her to leave for work.

But getting that great payoff was no easy feat, as Portman's role required her to do something that she's never done before.