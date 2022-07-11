Christina Hall And Her New Husband Prove Their Romance Isn't Cooling Off Anytime Soon

Christina Hall and her husband Josh Hall fell for each other hard when they started dating. After divorcing ex-husband Ant Anstead, the HGTV star was spotted with her new beau in July 2021. The relationship had been ongoing behind closed doors. "They've been dating for the last few months," a source told Page Six at the time. A couple months after their relationship was made public, the "Flip or Flop" host gushed over her beau on Instagram for his birthday. "You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection. It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success," she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the couple embracing on the beach posted in September 2021. A day later, Christina announced in a separate Instagram post that she and Josh were engaged.

The couple decided to forego an extravagant wedding and wound up tying the knot in secrecy. In April, TMZ revealed that Christina and Josh were married "sometime over the last 6 months."

Shortly after their marriage was confirmed, Josh posted a poolside of him holding his wife to Instagram. "This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible," he wrote. "She doesn't need anyones validation and certainly doesn't let anyones [sic] disapproval affect what she does with HER life." A couple months later, the newlyweds continued to fawn over each other as their love seemed to grow even stronger.