Cameron Diaz Reveals The Real Reason She Stopped Acting
For decades, Cameron Diaz dazzled on the big screen screens. She combined her blonde-bombshell beauty with razor-sharp comedic timing in box-office hits like "There's Something About Mary" and "The Mask." In 2013, Diaz was named the highest-paid female actor over 40, as per The Hollywood Reporter. However, Diaz eventually needed a break from Hollywood. In 2018, the A-list actor confirmed she was retiring from acting, per BBC. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor's final role before her retirement was as Miss Hannigan in the 2014 movie musical "Annie."
Now the superstar is back from her hiatus. Diaz will be starring opposite Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action-comedy movie "Back in Action," per Deadline. It's worth mentioning the two have collaborated before: Foxx played Warbucks in "Annie," and they starred in the 1999 sports drama "Any Given Sunday" together
Netflix tweeted, "Cameron Diaz is officially un-retiring!! She will star with Jamie Foxx in a new Netflix movie — and we have an unexpected person to thank for getting her back in action..." Underneath featured a tweet from Foxx that includes a brief audio clip of him and Diaz on the phone. During the call, he introduced Tom Brady (who Foxx refers to as the GOAT), who's apparently an expert on un-retiring. Diaz was ready for some tips, saying, "Honestly ... exactly what I needed."
While we wait for her new movie, let's answer the question on every fan's mind — why did Diaz initially quit acting?
This is why Cameron Diaz stepped away from the big screen
Cameron Diaz sat down with CBS News in an on-camera interview about her acting hiatus. When asked why she left her career behind, Diaz explained the importance of taking a breather. She said, "Let me just step back for a second, take a look at what the whole picture looks like for me and what are the things that I could do better and be more engaged with that would make me feel more whole. And I did that." While she did miss certain parts of acting, Diaz told the outlet, "it's a different lifestyle and you kind of have to be ready to do that."
In a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow for Goop, Diaz was asked how it felt walking away from her successful acting career. The actor responded, "A peace. I got a peace in my soul." She continued, "I finally was taking care of myself ... It's so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there."
During her time off, the actor focused on her family (her husband, Good Charlotte frontman Benji Madden and their daughter Raddix), love of cooking, and a special business venture, per CBS News. In 2020, she launched an organic and vegan wine label called Avaline with her friend and business partner Katherine Power, per In Style.
Now Diaz is adding actor back to her resume — and we couldn't be more thrilled.