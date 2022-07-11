Cameron Diaz Reveals The Real Reason She Stopped Acting

For decades, Cameron Diaz dazzled on the big screen screens. She combined her blonde-bombshell beauty with razor-sharp comedic timing in box-office hits like "There's Something About Mary" and "The Mask." In 2013, Diaz was named the highest-paid female actor over 40, as per The Hollywood Reporter. However, Diaz eventually needed a break from Hollywood. In 2018, the A-list actor confirmed she was retiring from acting, per BBC. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor's final role before her retirement was as Miss Hannigan in the 2014 movie musical "Annie."

Now the superstar is back from her hiatus. Diaz will be starring opposite Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action-comedy movie "Back in Action," per Deadline. It's worth mentioning the two have collaborated before: Foxx played Warbucks in "Annie," and they starred in the 1999 sports drama "Any Given Sunday" together

Netflix tweeted, "Cameron Diaz is officially un-retiring!! She will star with Jamie Foxx in a new Netflix movie — and we have an unexpected person to thank for getting her back in action..." Underneath featured a tweet from Foxx that includes a brief audio clip of him and Diaz on the phone. During the call, he introduced Tom Brady (who Foxx refers to as the GOAT), who's apparently an expert on un-retiring. Diaz was ready for some tips, saying, "Honestly ... exactly what I needed."

While we wait for her new movie, let's answer the question on every fan's mind — why did Diaz initially quit acting?