R. Kelly's Love Life Seemingly Just Took An Unexpected Turn
R. Kelly has been the center of controversy for over a decade due to sexual misconduct allegations. In 2019, a docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly," gave some of the rapper's victims a platform to share their disturbing experiences and brought more attention to Kelly's abusive history. Several women accused R. Kelly of sexually and physically abusing them, many of whom testified during his recent trial. There have been countless allegations made against Kelly over the past several years without legal consequence. However, in June, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for both racketeering and sex-trafficking, per CNN.
After the hearing, survivors spoke about the verdict outside of the courthouse. One of R. Kelly's former backup singers, Jovante Cunningham, said, "There wasn't a day in my life up until this moment that I actually believed that the judicial system would come through for Black and brown girls." She continued, "I stand here very proud of my judicial system, very proud of my fellow survivors and very pleased with the outcome."
Kelly was convicted of all nine counts of sex trafficking, per NBC News. He was sentenced in Brooklyn, but will have to head to Chicago in August for another trial. In Chicago, Kelly will face charges for child pornography and obstruction of justice. And while the survivors of R. Kelly are finally experiencing justice, one of his alleged victims is still sticking by his side in a serious way.
R. Kelly is engaged to Joycelyn Savage
R. Kelly may have been sentenced to 30 years in prison, but that's not stopping him from keeping his love life alive. One of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, is reportedly engaged to him, according to Page Six. Savage has previously defended Kelly online and in interviews, claiming she was not being held against her will and that the allegations surrounding the rapper are false.
In a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly, Savage wrote, "My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I'm Robert Kelly's fiancé." She continued, "Robert and I are deeply in love and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I'm a victim. I'm a grown woman, and can speak for myself which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court." She also insisted that the government is creating a false narrative about Kelly's character.
According to TMZ, Savage's parents were unaware of the engagement and have strong doubts about it. Her parents' lawyer, Gerald Griggs, said that Savage has not been in contact with her family ever since she began staying with Kelly. It's unclear if Savage and Kelly are genuinely engaged, but the judge did not seem to take that into account when sentencing him. In August, Kelly will face more verdicts in Chicago.