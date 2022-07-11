R. Kelly's Love Life Seemingly Just Took An Unexpected Turn

R. Kelly has been the center of controversy for over a decade due to sexual misconduct allegations. In 2019, a docuseries, "Surviving R. Kelly," gave some of the rapper's victims a platform to share their disturbing experiences and brought more attention to Kelly's abusive history. Several women accused R. Kelly of sexually and physically abusing them, many of whom testified during his recent trial. There have been countless allegations made against Kelly over the past several years without legal consequence. However, in June, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for both racketeering and sex-trafficking, per CNN.

After the hearing, survivors spoke about the verdict outside of the courthouse. One of R. Kelly's former backup singers, Jovante Cunningham, said, "There wasn't a day in my life up until this moment that I actually believed that the judicial system would come through for Black and brown girls." She continued, "I stand here very proud of my judicial system, very proud of my fellow survivors and very pleased with the outcome."

Kelly was convicted of all nine counts of sex trafficking, per NBC News. He was sentenced in Brooklyn, but will have to head to Chicago in August for another trial. In Chicago, Kelly will face charges for child pornography and obstruction of justice. And while the survivors of R. Kelly are finally experiencing justice, one of his alleged victims is still sticking by his side in a serious way.