Elon Musk's Romantic Life Is Only Getting Messier

While a lot of people are still trying to figure out the untold truth of Elon Musk, he's been making one headline after another since the beginning of the year. The tech titan was forced to respond to legal threats from the Twitter board soon after he made a $44 billion bid to buy out the micro-blogging social media site, per The New York Times. If that weren't enough, his Tesla stocks have been taking a dip in the wrong direction, per Reuters, while his love life has also been getting a lot of attention. On June 22 the New York Post counted seven of Musk's children, just for it to be revealed a few weeks later that he's actually fathered 10, per the Daily Mail. Soon after it was reported that Musk welcomed twins in November 2021 with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis, he took to his Twitter account to quip, "Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

Now, it looks like he has yet another crisis on his hands, as Musk and Australian actor Natasha Bassett have supposedly pulled the plug on their relationship.