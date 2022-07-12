Wendy Williams Knows Exactly What She's Looking For In A New Relationship

Wendy Williams is on the prowl for a new man. It's safe to say the star hasn't had the easiest time when it comes to love, after Daily Mail dropped the bombshell in 2017 that Williams' husband, Kevin Hunter, had allegedly been leading a double life and cheating on the former talk show host. The Sun then shared photos of Hunter out with the child he allegedly fathered with his mistress four years later.

Williams and Hunter officially finalized their divorce in 2020, but the former hasn't wasted much time in dating again after their split. In fact, before taking a leave of absence from her talk show before it left the airwaves, Williams used "The Wendy Williams Show" to find herself a beau, even asking prospective suitors to send in videos about why they'd like to date her. The winner of the contest was Mike Esterman and Williams shared on the show they'd been on a few dates, but said in May 2021 after breakup rumors swirled that they actually never dated at all, per Today. Then, in August 2021, Williams confirmed she had a new man in her life on Instagram, hinting he may have met her family. In the since deleted post, Williams cuddled up to the mystery man alongside the caption, "My son's 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend."

But it looks like that one sadly didn't last, and Williams is back on the dating scene.