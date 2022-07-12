Jessica Simpson Writes A Love Letter To Someone Other Than Her Husband
Jessica Simpson has been on a journey of self-love recently. The pop star had to overcome huge hurdles to come to peace with herself, which is one of the reasons why she wrote her memoir, "Open Book," back in 2020. That same year she revealed that she was dyslexic, much to the surprise of her fans. She wrote on Instagram, "I'm dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself." Not only that but she's also learned to always celebrate her body no matter what. She told People back in April, "It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing," while also adding, "I always celebrate my body. The fact that it made children is unreal."
Now Simpson is making headlines once again for a love letter that she's written for a special someone in her life. And no, it's not to her husband, Eric Johnson.
Jessica Simpson is celebrating her personal accomplishments on her birthday
Jessica Simpson is celebrating her 42nd birthday with some major Cancer season energy. She shared an Instagram photo of herself taken with the moonlight behind her and captioned it with, "I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn't happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE." Simpson went on to say that she's "equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently." That, and she also said, "I know myself and I do love her very much."
Simpson's love letter to herself has certainly gotten a lot of attention on social media. A lot of her followers commented on her post. One supportive fan replied saying, "HB Queen! Now we need a new album," along with, "To my favorite, inspirational, selfless & strong independent icon – I wish you the happiest birthday wishes. 42 looks good on ya, because you really look 24."
While Simpson is writing love letters to herself, it looks like her fans could write a book about how much she has inspired them over the years.