Fans Are Taking Jessica Simpson To Task Over Her Parenting Decision

Jessica Simpson has had a lot of titles in her life — including music chart topper and fashion maven — but if there's one role that she perhaps loves the most in her life, it's her role as a mother.

Together with her husband Eric Johnson, they share three children — Maxwell, Ace Knute, and Birdie — and according to her fans and social media followers, they have been growing up fast in the spotlight. Back in 2019, Simpson told People that raising three small children is no walk in the park. She said at the time, "Three kids is no joke. It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions. They are all in such different phases now."

That said, Simpson is getting some heat for a photo that she posted of her daughter, Birdie. While the young girl looks totally content in her father's arms, a lot of Simpson's social media followers are calling her out for what they think looks like a questionable parenting decision.