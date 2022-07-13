How Old Was Kaia Gerber When She Made Her Modeling Debut?

As the daughter of two professionally beautiful people — fashion icon Cindy Crawford and model-turned-entrepreneur Rande Gerber — perhaps Kaia Gerber was always destined to walk the runway herself. "From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom," she revealed in a Vogue essay. But deciding to pursue a modeling career herself was a brave move for the nepotism baby; it put Kaia at risk of finding herself stuck in the shadow of an esteemed supermodel.

Her supermodel mom has opened up previously about her fears for her young daughter. "In the modeling world I hit the top and if she doesn't it might be a lot of pressure for her," Crawford told Vogue Australia (via Hello!). "If you have a successful parent and you go into the same business but you're not successful then what?" But Gerber would go on to join Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters as one of the supermodels of the Instagram era.

Kaia has become a Fashion Week fixture and landed campaigns with Coach, Miu Miu, and Marc Jacobs Daisy, just to name a few of the luxury brands she's worked with. She can also boast that her career began with one of the world's most renowned fashion houses when she was just a tween.