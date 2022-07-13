Doja Cat's Popularity Takes A Hit Amid Noah Schnapp Drama

In her search for love, Doja Cat accidentally made a lot of enemies. The singer, who often tweeted about her love for "Stranger Things" star Joseph Quinn, decided to reach out to one of his co-stars for relationship help. In a now-deleted TikTok (via YouTube), Noah Schnapp shared screenshots of Instagram DMs from Doja. They read, in part, "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. wait no. does he have a gf?"

Fans initially seemed to find the entire situation hilarious, iconic, and relatable. "Doja cat is so real for this!!!" one fan tweeted. Another joked that Schnapp would make a speech at Doja and Quinn's wedding. Unfortunately, Doja quickly made it very clear that she wasn't laughing along. Fans were shocked when she went live on TikTok (via Twitter) and said, "To be fair, this is like a kid ... But the fact that this person ... like went and posted a private conversation ... is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack ... That's like borderline snake s***. That's like weasel s***."

Public beef with other celebrities can often prompt your fanbase to rally around you, but this time it seems like Doja picked the wrong target. As reactions poured in, the public seemed to overwhelmingly support Doja's wingman.