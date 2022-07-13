Pete Davidson Reveals A Major Dream For His Life

Pete Davidson is taking Hollywood by storm. Between gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Bodies Bodies Bodies," and spending time with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, the actor-comedian has been just a little busy. And yes, the former "Saturday Night Live" star is feeling the love. On July 12, Kardashian posted a series of photos with Davidson on Instagram. Most of the photos were candid and showed the two relaxing by the pool. The tattoo-covered Davidson appeared calm and happy with his new lady love.

To many fans' excitement, Davidson also appeared in the trailer for "The Kardashians" Season 2. And let's just say that the teaser was a real tease. At the end of the trailer, a glammed up Kardashian turned to Davidson and said, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" to which Davidson responded by throwing his phone down and following her. For obvious reasons, this clip quickly became viral on Twitter. One fan tweeted, "If he doesn't yeet his phone like Pete Davidson when I ask him to shower with me, I don't want it." Will there be more steamy clips? We'll find out on September 22, when Season 2 premieres.

Meanwhile, Davidson just disclosed some big news about a major dream he has. Spoiler alert: it's not a movie role. Let's take a look.