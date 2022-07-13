Pete Davidson Reveals A Major Dream For His Life
Pete Davidson is taking Hollywood by storm. Between gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Bodies Bodies Bodies," and spending time with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian, the actor-comedian has been just a little busy. And yes, the former "Saturday Night Live" star is feeling the love. On July 12, Kardashian posted a series of photos with Davidson on Instagram. Most of the photos were candid and showed the two relaxing by the pool. The tattoo-covered Davidson appeared calm and happy with his new lady love.
To many fans' excitement, Davidson also appeared in the trailer for "The Kardashians" Season 2. And let's just say that the teaser was a real tease. At the end of the trailer, a glammed up Kardashian turned to Davidson and said, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" to which Davidson responded by throwing his phone down and following her. For obvious reasons, this clip quickly became viral on Twitter. One fan tweeted, "If he doesn't yeet his phone like Pete Davidson when I ask him to shower with me, I don't want it." Will there be more steamy clips? We'll find out on September 22, when Season 2 premieres.
Meanwhile, Davidson just disclosed some big news about a major dream he has. Spoiler alert: it's not a movie role. Let's take a look.
Pete Davidson has his heart set on family
In a sneak peak of the latest episode of Kevin Hart's "Hart to Heart" series on Peacock, Pete Davidson revealed he is a "family guy." He told Hart, "My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve is, I wanna have a kid. It's like my dream." Yup, Davidson has baby fever. The stand-up comedian continued, "It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude. That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier." The full interview streams July 14 on Peacock.
Will Kim Kardashian help Davidson fulfill his dream? A source told Entertainment Tonight that Davidson has developed a strong bond with Kardashian's kids. The insider said, "He is so amazing with her children and she loves seeing him be silly with them and take an interest in their lives." In addition, Davidson seemingly got a tattoo of the initials "KNSCP" in reference to Kim and her kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, per Page Six.
In an April interview with Access Hollywood, the Kardashian sisters and Kris Jenner played a "most likely to" game. When asked who'd be most likely to have as many kids as Kris Jenner (Kourtney won), Kim snuck in a vote for herself. Could a Davidson kid be the latest addition to the Kardashian family? We'll just have to wait and see.