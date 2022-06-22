Kim Kardashian's Kids Caused Quite A Stir During Her Jimmy Fallon Appearance

Kim Kardashian is many things. She is a reality TV star. She's an entrepreneur. She's a one-time "Saturday Night Live" host. But the multi-hyphenate A-lister is also a mom, and two of her four children were kind enough to remind the world during her latest appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."

Kardashian spent most of the interview talking about normal stuff, like her daughter North's interest in special effects makeup, bonding with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and, of course, her new skincare line, SKKN By Kim. But just as she was in the middle of telling Fallon that she didn't realize that Will Ferrell was once on "Saturday Night Live" (side note: Kim, what?), their conversation was interrupted by Kardashian's two small sons, who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West.

Not even celebrity children can keep from interrupting when mommy is talking it seems, even if mommy is on a late night show with Jimmy Fallon on live television.