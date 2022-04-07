Kim Kardashian Reveals How Much Her Kids Know About The Kanye West Divorce Drama

Kim Kardashian said that her kids are not entirely oblivious to the drama happening surrounding her and their father, Kanye "Ye" West.

Kim and Ye decided to part ways in early 2021 due to what she described as a "general difference of opinions on a few things." The former couple initially remained civil despite the divorce, with Kim even offering him her support during his latest album release. But things turned upside down when the SKIMS founder started dating Pete Davidson, prompting Ye to constantly attempt to publicly humiliate the comedian and accusing Kim of keeping their kids away from him. Kim managed to be declared "legally single," amid their divorce proceedings and offered a public explanation that none of Ye's claims were true and that all she wants is to co-parent and settle things with the rapper in peace.

With the drama going on between Kim and Kanye being highly publicized, one might wonder if their kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm have any idea of what's happening. According to Kim, she's not keeping her children in the dark.