Kim Kardashian Reveals New Details About The Beginning Of Her Relationship With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, and so far, their romance is showing no signs of slowing down. As fans know, the pair met on the set of "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021 when the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was hosting. By December 2021, it was on like Donkey Kong. "Kim is so into him," an insider told People. "[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other." In early January, Kardashian and Davidson traveled to the Bahamas for a romantic trip, according to People.

Throughout the romance, Davidson has remained pretty tight-lipped, but in a February interview with People, he finally referred to the SKIMS founder as his "girlfriend." In April, Kim chatted with Hoda Kotb on "Today," addressing the romance yet again. "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it," she confessed, adding that the surprise element made it "that much sweeter and so much more fun."

Things are going so well between the couple that they are tossing around the idea of moving in with one another, per Us Weekly. Now, Kardashian is spilling the tea on how she and Davidson got together in the first place, and it may come as a shock to some that she was the one who pursued Davidson — not the other way around.