Kim Kardashian Reveals New Details About The Beginning Of Her Relationship With Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, and so far, their romance is showing no signs of slowing down. As fans know, the pair met on the set of "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021 when the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was hosting. By December 2021, it was on like Donkey Kong. "Kim is so into him," an insider told People. "[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other." In early January, Kardashian and Davidson traveled to the Bahamas for a romantic trip, according to People.
Throughout the romance, Davidson has remained pretty tight-lipped, but in a February interview with People, he finally referred to the SKIMS founder as his "girlfriend." In April, Kim chatted with Hoda Kotb on "Today," addressing the romance yet again. "I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it," she confessed, adding that the surprise element made it "that much sweeter and so much more fun."
Things are going so well between the couple that they are tossing around the idea of moving in with one another, per Us Weekly. Now, Kardashian is spilling the tea on how she and Davidson got together in the first place, and it may come as a shock to some that she was the one who pursued Davidson — not the other way around.
Kim Kardashian made the first move in Pete Davidson romance
Kim Kardashian is sharing how her romance with Pete Davidson blossomed, as it's a topic of public interest. The reality star talked about the relationship on an episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu (via People), and she revealed that when she and Davidson locked lips during the now-infamous "Saturday Night Live" sketch, she felt "a vibe." She continued, "But Pete does not come to my after-party — everyone was at my after-party — [he] does not give me the time of day, so a few days later, I called the producer at 'SNL' and was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?" The producer gave her Davidson's number, and they began to chat.
"I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE [big d**k energy], need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my ...'" she said, adding that she was "DTF." She also called Davidson "the best human being" with the "best heart." That's one smitten kitten!
The couple has been spending a lot of time together. Still, Davidson was noticeably absent from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding, as he was in New York City shooting his last episode of "SNL," per Us Weekly. The SKIMS founder still made the funny man feel like he was part of the day, and on May 22, she shared a photo of her manicure complete with the letter "P." These two!