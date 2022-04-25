Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Had All Eyes On Them During Their Latest Outing

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the glam for her latest date with Pete Davidson. Kardashian wowed in a shimmery scoop neck dress and sleek ponytail at the Mark Twain American Humor Awards, per Page Six. Kardashian was there to support her beau as he presented an award to that evening's honoree, Jon Stewart. "Who couldn't love this guy? Probably the most controversial thing he's done is being friends with me," Davidson joked during the ceremony, per People. Kardashian and Davidson didn't do any official press before the event, but the two were photographed watching the ceremony together that night.

This is just the latest in a series of public appearances by the couple. Just weeks earlier, Davidson attended the premiere of Kardashian's new Hulu reality show as her date, though he notably stepped aside and let Kardashian have most of the spotlight that night. That easy-going, supportive attitude has made Kardashian's family root for her new relationship. "They enjoy having him around. He is great for Kim. He is getting to know her kids, and everyone seems to be getting along," a source told People.

As for Kardashian, she could not be happier with Davidson. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm in my 40s like fit, just go for it. Find your happiness,'" Kardashian said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in March. "I went for it, and I took my time. I found it, and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."