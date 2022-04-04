Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Reportedly Just Took A Big Step In Blending Their Families
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have made it no secret that they are definitely enjoying each other's company in their whirlwind of a romance. The couple first began making headlines back in November 2021, and since then, they've done everything they can to make their bi-coastal relationship work. From sweet date nights in Davidson's native Staten Island to dinner dates in Calabasas, they've even had family get togethers in Kris Jenner's Palm Springs compound. If that weren't enough, Kardashian and Davidson even reached a relationship milestone when they vacationed in the Bahamas together back in January. On source close to the situation told E! News, "They are really happy and seeing where it goes," adding, "[Davidson] has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else."
That said, it seems like Kardashian and Davidson are taking another big step in their relationship — and this time it involves some of their family members, too.
Kim Kardashian got to meet Pete Davidson's grandparents
There's nothing more sweeter than bringing your girlfriend home to meet your beloved grandparents, right? Well, that's exactly what Pete Davidson just did, according to TMZ. Davidson is currently filming a new project close to his grandparents' home, so he and Kim decided to pay them a visit. Kim has already met Davidson's mom, who seems to highly approve of the relationship. In fact, she even hinted that she would love to see the two of them have a baby together, per Page Six.
While Davidson has met most of the Kardashian family, and is even chummy with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, he is yet to meet Kim's four children. In one of his rants on Instagram, Kim's estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West vowed that Davidson would never meet any of his kids. In a now-deleted Instagram post (via Uproxx), Davidson supposedly texted Ye, "As a man, I'd never get [in the] way of your children. [That's] a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is [your business] and not mine." Ye responded, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN." Well, Ye never said that Davidson's grandparents could meet them, right? Maybe on the next visit.