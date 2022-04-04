Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Reportedly Just Took A Big Step In Blending Their Families

There's nothing more sweeter than bringing your girlfriend home to meet your beloved grandparents, right? Well, that's exactly what Pete Davidson just did, according to TMZ. Davidson is currently filming a new project close to his grandparents' home, so he and Kim decided to pay them a visit. Kim has already met Davidson's mom, who seems to highly approve of the relationship. In fact, she even hinted that she would love to see the two of them have a baby together, per Page Six.

While Davidson has met most of the Kardashian family, and is even chummy with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, he is yet to meet Kim's four children. In one of his rants on Instagram, Kim's estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West vowed that Davidson would never meet any of his kids. In a now-deleted Instagram post (via Uproxx), Davidson supposedly texted Ye, "As a man, I'd never get [in the] way of your children. [That's] a promise. How you guys [go about] raising your kids is [your business] and not mine." Ye responded, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN." Well, Ye never said that Davidson's grandparents could meet them, right? Maybe on the next visit.