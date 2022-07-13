Ioan Gruffudd's Messy Battle With His Wife Just Took An Even Nastier Turn

Step aside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard — you're not the only couple going through a messy public split. Actor Ioan Gruffudd and his wife Alice Evans' divorce has been anything but peaceful. All seemed to be going well as Evans shared photos on Instagram of her loving husband and their kids. But then, Evans announced in January 2021 that Gruffudd would be leaving the family.

"Me and our young daughters girls [sic] are very confused and sad," Evans shared in a now-deleted tweet (via E! News). "We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."

Shortly after, the "Fantastic Four" actor filed for divorce. According to the Independent, Evans stated that she was "out of money for food and bills," and she launched a GoFundMe page to raise enough money to hire a divorce lawyer. In February, Gruffudd filed for a domestic violence restraining order, per ET, claiming that Evans has been posting "false" and "harassing" statements online about him and his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace. Now, even more drama is unfolding — and this time, it involves the children.