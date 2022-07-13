Why Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly Relieved Over Brad Pitt's Actions For Their Children

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce had dominated the headlines for the past six years. Jolie famously filed for divorce after a disastrous trip from Paris to LA. As the story goes, Jolie, Pitt, and their six children (Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne) were on the final leg of a long trip when Jolie and Pitt began fighting. Pitt had allegedly been drinking and when things escalated, and Maddox intervened to protect his mother. Days later, the authorities got involved. The Los Angeles County child protective services were called, as was the FBI. Though he was questioned, Pitt was never charged with a crime, per NBC.

The divorce, which has been ongoing since 2016, has become increasingly contentious, with the main sticking point being custody of the Jolie-Pitt kids. Jolie has filed to obtain full custody, which Pitt has fought. Recently, Pitt has begun to suspect that Jolie is purposely delaying the trial. "It's very clear to him that Angie has gone out of her way to delay and stall the process," the source told Us Weekly. "All he can do is work with his legal team and file the paperwork whilst responding to her claims. Month after month goes by with one piece of red tape after another, endless jumping through hoops and bickering between their lawyers with no resolution."

Though things are far from settled, Pitt took a major step to get back in Jolie's good graces by going above and beyond for their twins' birthday.