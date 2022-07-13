The Eric Decker Nude Photo Controversy May Be Even Stranger Than We First Thought

It's not uncommon to hear about celebrity nude photo leaks, but the breaches in privacy usually come at the hands of sophisticated hackers ... not toddlers. Unfortunately for former NFL player Eric Decker, his son seems to be a technology whiz. In a since-deleted Instagram post, memorialized by Page Six, young Forrest Decker posed for a selfie, with his dad's naked backside visible in the background.

People shared screenshots of the family's explanation for the photoshoot. Jessie James Decker, Eric's wife, posted the text messages she received from a friend alerting her to the mishap. "No I can't stop laughing Jessie. I can't," they read. "I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don't know go grab it." Eric, meanwhile, used his Instagram Stories to write, "Time to change the code...so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower."

Though on the surface the situation seems fairly humorous and innocent, some who saw the photo noticed a suspicious detail that left them wondering if it was all a stunt.