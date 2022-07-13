Will Smith's Career Is Still Showing Some Promise Following Oscars Slap Scandal

Prior to Will Smith's Academy Awards debacle where he slapped Chris Rock, the "I Am Legend" star had visions that his career in Hollywood would fall apart. Smith had gone to Peru and drank ayahuasca which sparked a hallucinogenic trip of doom. "I'm drinking, I'm sitting there, and then all of a sudden, it's like I start seeing all of my money flying away and my house is flying away, and my career is gone," the long-time A-lister recalled on an episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman" that was filmed before the Oscars slap, per Cinema Blend. "And I'm trying to grab for my money and my career. My whole life is getting destroyed."

Smith went on to win the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role, but the on-stage incident with Rock had repercussions. The "King Richard" actor issued an online apology the day after the altercation. "I am a work in progress," Smith wrote at the closing of the statement on Instagram. On April 8, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Smith was banned from the prestigious awards ceremony for 10 years.

Days earlier, on April 2, Smith's career took another hit when Netflix announced it was putting his film "Fast and Loose" on the backburner, per The Hollywood Reporter. The streamer had been seeking a new director for the project but decided to shelve it following the Oscars slap. Smith's career took an obvious hit, but there was encouraging news as well.