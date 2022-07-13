Amber Heard Just Got Served Even More Bad Legal News

Amber Heard's legal battles continue as the actor has just been hit with another obstacle in her judicial conquest. In June, a Virginia jury determined that the "Aquaman" star had defamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, with claims that he abused her during their marriage. As a result, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $15 million — $5 million in punitive damages and $10 million in compensatory damages. And while Heard was also awarded $2 million as a result of the tumultuous trial, she vowed to challenge the verdict.

Nearly a month after the case ended, Heard's legal team submitted documents to the court seeking a mistrial. According to records obtained by NBC News, Heard's attorneys claim that one specific juror "was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022."

"As the Court no doubt agrees, it is deeply troubling for an individual not summoned for jury duty nonetheless to appear for jury duty and serve on a jury, especially in a case such as this," Heard's team exclaimed. However, a judge has now responded to Heard's request, marking more bad news for the actor.